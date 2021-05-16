



Several BJP leaders and social media users were quick to point out the error after the Congress shared the picture on Twitter





New Delhi: The Congress party Saturday posted a photo of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to its Twitter account while honouring Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa on his death anniversary, leading to an uproar on social media.





In a now-deleted tweet, the Congress shared a photo of Manekshaw with the caption: “Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa OBE was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and the first Indian to command a battalion. On his death anniversary, we thank him for his valour and leadership during the all-important Indo-Pakistan War of 1947.”





However, several BJP leaders and social media users were quick to point out the error.





BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar was among the first ones to notice the mistake.

Meanwhile tdy at Rahuls Cong .. this 👇🏻



Field Marshal Manekshaw image instead of Field Marshal Cariappa on his death anniversary pic.twitter.com/8Q4WIbKPBq — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) May 15, 2021





CONgress seems to have no idea about the existence of a World beyond the Nehru Dynasty.



Those who cannot distinguish between Field Marshal K M Cariappa and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw are a national disgrace.



It is high time @INCIndia to be renamed as Rahul Gandhi CONgress. pic.twitter.com/AwoullDYhZ — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 15, 2021





Congress unable to differentiate between Field Marshal K M Cariappa and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.



This is the status of Congress when it comes to respect our esteem officers pic.twitter.com/dVjW0L0qXL — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) May 15, 2021





Other leaders like Suresh Nakhua, BJP Mumbai unit spokesperson, and C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary too hit out at the Congress.





“Congress seems to have no idea about the existence of a World beyond the Nehru Dynasty. Those who cannot distinguish between Field Marshal K M Cariappa and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw are a national disgrace,” Ravi tweeted.





Several other social media users also trolled the grand old party for the error.





The Congress took down the post later and posted a new tweet with the correct photo, but did not acknowledge the error.





Field Marshal Cariappa was the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, taking over from British General Roy Butcher on 15 January 1949. Meanwhile, Field Marshal Manekshaw was the chief of the Army staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.







