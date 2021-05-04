



The Indian Air Force (IAF) had said on Sunday that C-17s have airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase in Delhi including 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu





India on Monday received shipment of oxygen production plant and twenty ventilators from Italy amid the pandemic in the country which has hit the country hard with the shortage of oxygen equipment in the country.





"We value the support from our important EU partner, Italy. Will help augment our oxygen capacities," India's external affairs ministry said in a statement, adding, "taking forward our warm and multifaceted relationship."





Earlier, the fourth consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators had arrived from the UK as the external affairs ministry thanked the "strategic partner and friend for the support."





The Indian Air Force (IAF) had said on Sunday that C-17s have airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase in Delhi including 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu.





On Sunday, a flight carrying 125,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir had arrived at Delhi airport from the United States.





The US embassy in New Delhi in a statement said: "The American people stand united with India in the fight against COVID-19. Today, 125,000 vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir arrived from the US -the fourth relief shipment- and there are more life-saving supplies on the way."





In a statement, Janez Lenarčič, said: "I am proud to say EU member states are providing further substantial help in a Team Europe effort to show our solidarity with our Indian friends."





"Collective action is the only solution if we want to win our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.





The ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, Ugo Astuto had said earlier that "more aeroplanes have arrived from France, Germany & Belgium with urgently needed oxygen, equipment and medicines. Team Europe is pooling resources & mobilizing support in solidarity with India."





Medical supplies had also arrived from Germany, Romania, Belgium and France through the EUCivPro mechanism.







