



LAHORE:A webinar on human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir was organised at Government College University (GCU) here on Sunday.





Lord Nazir Ahmed, former member of the House of Lords, the UK, joined the students and faculty live along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and office-bearers of GCU Kashmir Society.





According to a press release, Lord Nazir said that India was committing severe human rights violations and genocide of the Kashmiris in the occupied territory for which it should not only be exposed but also must be tried in the International Criminal Court. He also highlighted the plight of Kashmiris who had been locked ahead of August 5 last year - the day the Indian government stripped the valley of its special status.





He also stressed that all symbolic gatherings need to be converted into a mass movement for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of United Nations resolutions. He also said every mass movement and research work need finance and resources for which youths can do fundraising from philanthropists and the Pakistanis living abroad.





Lord Nazir also highlighted the need for a special website and digital newspaper where daily reports on the human rights violations and articles about the Kashmir issue are published on a daily basis.





Prof Asghar Zaidi said that GCU would this year establish the Centre for Excellence on Kashmir issues where eminent researchers would compile data about human rights violations in the valley and deliberate on the ways, means and foreign policy strategies for independence in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal.





International Kashmir Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairman Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharl, and others also spoke on the occasion. Israeli attack condemned: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that Israeli terrorism at Al-Aqsa Mosque has left behind all the atrocities in the history of the world.





In a statement issued on Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said 220 million Pakistanis stand united with their Palestinian brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared. “We demand that the terrorists who broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque and targeted the worshipers be tried in the International Court of Justice.







