



Srinagar: Reacting to the protests in Kashmir against Israel, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said expressing an opinion is freedom but engineering and inciting violence on the streets is unlawful.





Speaking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), IGP Kashmir said, "J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley."





He said J&K Police is a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. "But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets," he said.





Expressing an opinion is freedom but engineering and inciting violence on the streets is unlawful, he told KNS.





"All irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence and breaking of law including Covid protocol will attract legal action,." IGP Kashmir said while urging the cooperation of people.





Agencies



