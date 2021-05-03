



Amid the prevailing coronavirus crisis in the country, the India Air Force (IAF)'s C-17 aircraft has airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase near the national capital, bringing much-needed relief.





Besides, 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK were also airlifted to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu.





Additionally, C-17s airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, two from Hindan to Ranchi, two from Indore to Jamnagar, and two from Hindon to Bhubaneswar, the IAF informed.





C-17 transport aircraft are also preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.





"IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore today. These containers will further boost oxygen availability in the country in view of the current Covid - 19 surge. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA," the MHA Spokesperson tweeted on Tuesday.





Earlier, details emerged that the IAF had airlifted 47 oxygen containers from abroad with a total capacity of 830 metric tonnes.





The Indian Navy and the Air Force have also supplied nearly 500 portable oxygen cylinders from their stores to various civilian hospitals.







