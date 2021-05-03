



As the United States continues to deliver vital medical supplies to India to support its fight against COVID-19, a flight from America carrying 1.25 lakh vials of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir landed in India yesterday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that fourth flight from US arrives carrying 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir. He welcomed this support from the United States.





On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India. Earlier on Friday, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters donated by California, and rapid diagnostic tests and N95 masks.





Under the immediate emergency COVID-19 Assistance, Washington is providing 1700 oxygen concentrators, an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders, multiple large-scale Oxygen Generation Units to support up to 20 patients each, to India. The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.





Meanwhile, Indian Air Force C-17s are airlifting 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase in Delhi and 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu.







