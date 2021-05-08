



Indian Army has mobilised two Field Hospitals from North East by air to Patna to assist the government in fighting the recent surge of COVID cases





The Indian Army has set up a 'COVID management cell' to ensure better coordination in extending support to civil authorities across the country to deal with surging cases of coronavirus infections.





Officials said the responsibility of the cell is to bring in greater efficiency in coordinating the Army's response to call for help from state governments as well as authorities in union territories.





"To coordinate multiple facets of staffing and logistics support, an exclusive COVID management cell under a director general rank officer has been established which reports directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff," said an official.





"This will bring in greater efficiency in coordinating real time responses to address exponential rise in COVID cases across the country including Delhi where assistance to civil administration in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals and transportation of critical medical equipment, etc are already being provided," he said.





The Army has already deployed considerable medical resources to assist civil authorities in various states.







