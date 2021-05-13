Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system has protected its citizen from deadly rocket attacks





The death toll in Gaza rose to 65 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women, according to Gaza`s Health Ministry. At least 365 people have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.





The Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza continue to exchange rocket fire and airstrikes. The death toll continues to climb as violence spreads to the streets of mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel.





World leaders have called for an end to violence. Some have emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, while others warn of full-scale war if the two sides fail to de-escalate.





Hamas Gaza City commander, Bassem Issa, has been killed in one of the Israeli airstrikes along with our senior members, the Hamas group confirmed.





In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Blinken also “expressed his condolences for the lives lost” as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory of Gaza, while also condemning the deadly rocket attacks into Israel.





“The Secretary also expressed his belief that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security and prosperity,” said Ned Price, the state department spokesman.





Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy was killed and at least 20 Israelis were hurt as Gaza launched a fresh spade of rocket attacks that set off warning sirens in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and cities in the south on Wednesday night, reported The Times of Israel. In a rare incident, rocket shrapnel punctured the shelter`s window, critically injuring the minor and also wounding his mother.





He was pronounced dead several hours later, reported local media. With the boy`s death, the number of fatalities has reached seven, including five Israeli civilians, an Indian national and an IDF soldier killed by anti-tank missile fire on the Gaza border. According to the Israeli army, 180 rockets were fired at Israel since 6 a.m. on Wednesday, of which 40 fell in Gaza.





In response to the rocket fire, the IDF launched strikes on upwards of 500 targets in the Gaza Strip, aimed at Hamas personnel, weaponry and infrastructure throughout the enclave Israeli police have said that 374 people have been arrested so far tonight in rioting throughout the country, with 36 cops hurt during events, reported The Times of Israel.





The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.





A senior Hamas official on Wednesday said the terror organisation is ready to end the current intensive fighting with Israel, the Times of Israel reported citing the Russian foreign ministry`s statement. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas political bureau conditioned it on Israel halting strikes and on the international community pressuring the Jewish state to end "military actions" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.





Tensions between Israel and Palestine are rapidly rising with the ramping up of rocket attacks and the United Nations has warned that the conflict is moving towards a `full-scale war`. United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, called on both sides to de-escalate tensions the day before.





"Stop the fire immediately. We are escalating towards full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take responsibility for de-escalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid for by ordinary people. The UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now," he tweeted.







