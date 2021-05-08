Ayatollah Ali Khamenei





Khamenei said 'fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty'





Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and said its downfall was imminent.





"Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said in live televised remarks marking the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day.





