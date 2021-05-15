



“People of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment. That equally is the right of all the people of Israel," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said in a statement.





The Congress on Friday asked the Central government to “proactively work” to seek urgent intervention of the UN Security Council in the fresh Israel-Palestine conflict to restore peace in the region and the immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas.





“People of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment. That equally is the right of all the people of Israel. Palestinian people’s right to pray at Al Aqsa mosque without any restriction must always be respected and not violated. The orchestrated incidents in Jerusalem were outrageous and triggered tensions and violence,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said in a statement. He is the head of the Congress’s foreign department.





“The Congress party urges for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and calls for urgent intervention of the UN Security council to restore peace. The issue is both moral and humanitarian. India as a member of the UNSC should proactively work to achieve this objective,” he said.







