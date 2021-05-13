



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the Coronavirus pandemic.





Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaishankar said India-Saudi cooperation is making its contribution at this "difficult time".





"Thank FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia for his call of solidarity. India-Saudi cooperation is making its contribution at this difficult time," he tweeted.





Referring to his call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al-Sabah, Jaishankar said he conveyed appreciation to his counterpart for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth flow of oxygen to India.





"A warm call today with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Conveyed our appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow," he said.





Kuwaiti ambassador Jasem Ibrahem Al Najem last week said his country has sent 215 tons of liquid oxygen to India and it plans to supply a total of around 1,400 tons to help the country deal with the shortage of life-saving gas.





The liquid medical oxygen is being brought by Indian Navy ships. Kuwait is among very few countries that are supplying liquid medical oxygen to India in view of sky-rocketing demand for the gas.





"This sea-bridge of medical aid will continue to operate and the Kuwaiti government is committed to transporting 1400 MT of liquid medical oxygen soon from Kuwait to India," said Al Najem.







