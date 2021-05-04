



Says government has misplaced priorities during pandemic





Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday criticised the sacking of a teacher in Jammu and Kashmir over alleged anti-state activities, saying the government has misplaced priorities during the pandemic.





She also posted a three-day-old letter of the General Administration Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government which sacked Idrees Jan, a government teacher from Kupwara district.





Jan became the first employee to be sacked summarily on April 30 this year after the administration formed a committee that is empowered to look into allegations of involvement in anti-state activities against government employees and recommend dismissal of those found involved.







