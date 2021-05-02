



Kohima: Just a day after Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio sought the assistance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to airlift equipment for setting up three oxygen plants, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 13,000 kg of the consignment on Friday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.





The three oxygen plants would be set up in Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung under the PM Cares Fund. As per the health department, Nagaland will be setting up 13 oxygen plants across all state districts. The other oxygen plants are to be aided by UNICEF and UNDP.





The CM took to Twitter to thank Singh for ensuring the air transport of the equipment, hoping that the plant will enable consistent oxygen supply for effective management of COVID-19 cases.





“I thank Shri @rajnathsingh ji, Hon’ble Defence Minister of India for ensuring air transport of equipment for the three oxygen plants for Dimapur, Kohima & Mokokchung District Hospitals. This will enable us to have consistent oxygen supply for effective management of #COVID cases,” Rio wrote on Twitter.





Several other legislators from the state also took to Twitter to inform about the development. Deputy chief minister Y Patton, also Tweeted saying: “My sincere appreciation to @IAF_MCC Wing Commander S. Akheto Jakhalu, VSM, for his involvement throughout the process in making sure that the oxygen plants that #Nagaland received today reach the state in time. Also, my gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and @DefenceMinIndia”.





State government spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon also took to say: “I extend gratitude to @IAF_MCC for the extraordinary support extended to the Nagaland State Govt during the Covid pandemic& today’s consignment of 03 Oxygen plant weighing 13000 kg, coordinated between Project office IAF, Dimapur, HQ EAC, AirHQ (VB)under MoD & State Govt”.





Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom also informed that the equipment for the Oxygen Generation Plant for Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK), District Hospital (DH), Dimapur and DH, Mokokchung landed at Dimapur Airport. The minister informed that the equipment will be shifted to the locations and work for the installations will be carried on a war footing.





“The equipment of PSA Oxygen Generation Plant for NHAK, DH, Dimapur & DH, Mokokchung has landed at Dimapur Airport today. The plant will be shifted to the three locations and installations will be done on war footing. I thank the Indian Air Force for carrying the airlifting,” the minister tweeted.







