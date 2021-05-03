



Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed a Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Thursday Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force.





At the beginning of the meeting, Gen Al Nuamani welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation.





The Indian official stressed his country's keenness on enhancing frameworks of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of India.





The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the two friendly countries, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern.





The meeting was attended by Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate.







