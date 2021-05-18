



Islamabad: Pakistan has been witnessing a rapid breakdown of its internal administrative machinery as its police and security forces have failed to control the countrywide violence engineered by the supporters of the radical Islamist party -- the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan.





In an opinion piece in Global Watch Analysis, Roland Jacquard, Chairman of Roland Jacquard Global Security Consulting (RJGSC), wrote that Islamic jihadi groups in Pakistan that were created and sustained by the Pakistan Army to launch a proxy war against India, have become too powerful to be kept on a "leash and even dictating foreign policy decisions".





His remarks come in wake of anti-France protests in Pakistan where the supporters of now banned TLP took to the streets to protests against France over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.





The protests soon turned violent and exposed the grim security situation in Pakistan.





Jacquard said that the Pakistan government's mishandling of the anti-France protests, as well as the initial tacit support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of his cabinet to the blasphemy charges levelled by the TLP against French President Emmanuel Macron, has not gone down well in Paris.





"Pakistan has been witnessing a rapid breakdown of its internal administrative machinery, with its police and security forces unable to control the countrywide violence engineered by the supporters of the radical Islamist party the TLP that has been demanding the ouster of the French Ambassador and halting of trade relations with France. While the spotlight is on the grim domestic security situation with the government being held hostage by the TLP, the condition of its economy and its diplomatic standing is no better," he said.





The recent incidents of violence have revealed the inability of the Pakistan government to "vouch for the safety of French nationals living in the Muslim-majority nation, compelling France to issue an advisory for its citizens to leave Pakistan temporarily", he added.







