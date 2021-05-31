



Voters are also supporting the government on lockdowns, the survey found. A massive 68.4 per cent said imposing countrywide lockdowns last year was a right decision





New Delhi: Revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir is the biggest achievement of Narendra Modi government in its second term, as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.





As per the ABP-C Voter survey, 47.4 per cent respondents said that abrogation of Article 370 is the biggest achievement, while 23.7 per cent feel that the Supreme Court decision on Ram Temple is the biggest achievement.





The sample size of the survey was 1.39 lakh with the samples spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The fieldwork was done between January 1 and May 28, 2021.





Similarly, 53.4 per cent said not imposing countrywide lockdowns this year is a right decision of the Modi government.





There is support for the Central Vista project with 41.8 per cent respondents backing the Modi government's decision to start and continue with the project during Corona times.





The opinion is divided on the handling of the vaccination programme though with 44.9 per cent saying the government has appropriately handled vaccine management in the country, while 43.9 per cent feeling otherwise.





The decision to export vaccines also enjoys wide support as 47.9 per cent backing the government's decision to export Covid vaccines.





A majority of 51 per cent said revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir has led to the permanent solution of the vexed issues in J&K. Similarly, 59.3 per cent say that the situation in Kashmir has improved in the past two years.





There is massive endorsement of foreign policy with 62.3 per cent saying India's relations with different countries around the world have improved during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





However, voters support the farmers' agitation with 41.9 per cent saying the Centre should have accepted farmers' demand of revoking the three new farm laws.





