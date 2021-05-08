



The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group





MOSCOW: Russia’s latest Mikoyan MiG-35 generation-4++ multirole fighter jet is undergoing its final state trials, Director of the MiG-29M, MiG-35 and Light Multi-Purpose Frontline Aircraft Programs Directorate at the MiG Aircraft Corporation (part of the United Aircraft Corporation) Musheg Baloyan told TASS on Thursday.





The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group.





"The MiG-35 is at the stage of state joint trials and a preliminary certificate has been obtained for launching the production of a pilot batch of the aircraft. The flight personnel are fond of the plane, which is easy to operate and that helps a lot. There are issues that do arise in the process of the aircraft’s operation and we are promptly ironing them out together with our customer [the Russian Defence Ministry]," Baloyan said.





The latest MiG-35 generation-4++ multirole fighter is a follow-up of the MiG-29K/KUB and the MiG-29M/M2. The cutting-edge combat plane entered flight tests and demonstrated its capabilities to potential foreign customers in January 2017. The fighter’s factory trials came to an end in December 2017.





The MiG-35 is designated to operate in areas of highly intense armed conflicts under an enemy’s dense and multi-layered air defences.







