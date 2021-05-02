



Saudi Space Commission is setting the terms of an initial agreement between the Kingdom and India on space cooperation





DUBAI: The Saudi Space Commission is setting the terms of an initial agreement between the Kingdom and India on space cooperation, Asharq Al-Awsat has reported.





The MoU will involve cooperation on the peaceful use of outer space between Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).





Talks of an MoU between the pair started in March at a virtual bilateral discussion.





“Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed,” the Bangalore-based ISRO said in statement.







