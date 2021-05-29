



China's CCP views UK's decision to move its Carrier strike force as an hostile act





Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian created a flutter on Friday by tweeting an official media commentary blaming the British colonialists for injecting the 'poison of hatred' into Kashmir's body politic under its 'notorious' 'divide and rule' policy.





Interestingly, the article 'Kashmir: A Crack in the Jewel in the Crown of the British Empire' by state-run Xinhua news agency was published amidst growing tensions between Beijing and London over a number of issues, including Hong Kong and human rights.





“If British India was the jewel in the crown of the British Empire, then Kashmir has been the biggest crack in it when the crown finally fell over on that land,” Zhao said in a series of tweets, quoting from a recent Xinhua commentary.





“The British Empire fell, but the poison of hatred has been injected into the body politic of two peoples for decades to come,” Zhao, who previously worked as China's Deputy Ambassador to Pakistan before taking over as a spokesman of the foreign ministry, tweeted.





“The land once as pristine as its famous Kashmir Sapphires was carved by innumerable scars, cracked by the greed of imperialists and soaked by the tears of people in fear,” he tweeted from the article.





China's official position on the Kashmir issue as articulated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry is that “it is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan.” “It should be resolved peacefully and properly according to the UN charter, relevant security council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” Chinese officials have said previously.





The Xinhua article noted that, 'Tragedy was planted when the British Empire attempted to consolidate their rule and prevent the emergence of the Indian independence movement by applying the same notorious plot that has claimed millions of lives not only in India but also on the vast lands of Africa, Middle East and Asia. The plot is named 'divide and rule'.







