Geneva: A Swiss air force fighter jet crashed during a training fight in the Alps on Wednesday, the Defence Department said. The pilot was able to eject safely and was unhurt.





The Tiger F-5 jet crashed in the Melchsee-Frutt area in the central Swiss Alps, the department said on Twitter.





The plane took off from Payerne in western Switzerland and was acting as a “sparring partner” for the air force's F/A-18 jets on the training flight, the Defence Department added. Military investigators were looking into the cause of the crash.