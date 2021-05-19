



Second Covid-19 wave undergoing in India is causing thousands of deaths and millions of new cases. The healthcare system is overwhelmed. In response to India’s devastating second wave of coronavirus, the Tibetan diaspora, led by its government in exile, has collectively funded a whopping 50 million (5 crores) rupees for India’s COVID relief efforts.





At the instruction of Tibetan government in exile based in Dharamshala, India, Tibetan diaspora living overseas responded by sending donations to PM Cares Fund. In a matter of two weeks, contributions from Tibetans all over the world were received through respective settlement offices in India and the Office of Tibet in 13 countries.





A donation of $222,456 was submitted by the Tibetan Associations in the United States and also a donation of CAD 90,543.25 was sent to the Fund by Tibetans in Canada.





President Dr. Lobsang Sangay praised the diaspora community’s generous donations, saying that under Kashag’s leadership, Tibetans in North America, Europe, Australasia, Taiwan, India, Nepal, and Bhutan raised a total of 5 crores for the GOI’s emergency fund through its respective Offices of Tibet and Settlement Offices.





The donation, he said, is a token of Tibetan people’s gratitude to India’s government and people for providing a safe haven for Tibetan refugees for more than six decades, including hosting Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the exile Tibetan Administration.





On the occasion of the first day of ‘Saka Dawa’ and ‘International Nurses Day,’ on 12 May, Sikyong President Dr. Lobsang Sangay spoke virtually via Tibet TV to the Tibetan community worldwide, expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the hard labour of frontline employees headed by CTA health workers and settlement staff at the forefront of the pandemic.





With a high regard to critical staff, especially health workers and teachers, he praised and encouraged them to continue to devote themselves to their endless service in the face of unprecedented challenges.







