



US President Joe Biden holds a bipartisan meeting on the American Jobs Plan at the White House in Washington





According to the news site Axios, which cited people close to the matter, Garcetti is one of many people being considered for the post.





Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is in talks with the Biden administration about becoming US ambassador to India.





Garcetti was widely rumoured to be in the running for President Biden’s pick for Transportation secretary before Pete Buttigieg was nominated. He is said to be eager to land a new role after serving as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.





Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti served as co-chair of US president Joe Biden's campaign and said in December that he turned down an unspecified position in the administration to remain in his current post. He might now be posted as Ambassador to India.





US president Joe Biden is considering naming Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India.





According to the news site Axios, which cited people close to the matter, Garcetti is one of many people being considered for the post.





Garcetti served as co-chair of Biden's campaign and said in December that he turned down an unspecified position in the administration to remain Los Angeles mayor.





The appointment as India's ambassador would come as the nation of 1.36 billion people deals with a spike in Covid-19 cases, reported Axios.





Axios reported that Biden was presented with a list of potential ambassadors in March, and a final decision on the appointment has not yet been made.







