



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Mk-III-MR has successfully demonstrated its deck-operations capabilities such as landing on deck, folding of blades and storing the helicopter inside the onboard hangar.





The ship-borne trials off Chennai coast in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard concluded recently. It covered maintenance activities inside the hangar and on the deck and hot refuelling with engines running on the deck.





The helicopter is equipped with the most modern and reliable Shakti engines and an advanced glass cockpit.





These trials have proven the capability of Dhruv to carry out extended operations from ships. Some of the missions that were successfully executed were surveillance, search and rescue, antipollution to address oil spillage, etc. With the successful demonstration of these capabilities like blade folding, stowage, the helicopter is now ready to be fielded for operations.



