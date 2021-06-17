



External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Tuesday. On 9 June, he had met Qatar’s NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned





Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during his second visit to the key Gulf nation in a week.





Jaishankar met Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister, in Doha, a day after he discussed the global and regional issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, with Kenya’s top leadership.





“Good to meet DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani of Qatar in Doha today. Appreciated Qatar’s solidarity during the Covid second wave. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues,” he said in a tweet.





Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India’s relations with the major East African country. He called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.





Before visiting Kenya, Jaishankar arrived on his first bilateral visit to Kuwait on Thursday.





He held “productive discussions” with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Thursday during which the two sides discussed a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital, and business cooperation.





On his way to Kuwait, Jaishankar had a brief stopover in Doha on June 9.





Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar’s National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation’s support and solidarity in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic





“A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for his support and solidarity in India’s fight against COVID,” he had tweeted.







