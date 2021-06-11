



The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Chinese national along the India-Bangladesh international border at Malda in West Bengal. As per sources, the individual had a valid Chinese passport when he was apprehended at the early hours on Thursday.





“On June 10, 2021, a Chinese national was intercepted by BSF troops in the area of Malda, West Bengal.





According to BSF sources, the 35-yr-old Chinese national was intercepted around the border area in Malda, West Bengal. When troops questioned him, he didn't give a satisfactory reply. Immediately, agencies concerned and local police were informed.





A Chinese passport bearing a Bangladeshi visa, a laptop, and three mobile phone SIM cards were found on the man who was identified by security officials as Junwei Han.





He has been kept at the Kaliachak post of the border guarding force, and a BSF spokesperson in Delhi said an "interview of the individual is underway by agencies concerned".





Sources said the Chinese man does not probably understand English, and hence, a security officer conversant in the Mandarin language has been called in for a joint questioning session by officials of the BSF, local police, and the intelligence agencies.







