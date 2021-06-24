

The Philippines is one of the worst-hit countries in South East Asia with more than one million cases and over 20,000 deaths linked to COVID-19

"People who refuse to get vaccinated will be arrested," said Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during a pre-recorded televised public address.





"Go to India if you want, or somewhere else, to America," he advised the vaccine decliners.





In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines is one of Southeast Asia's hardest-hit countries.





“So all you Filipinos listening, watch out. Don’t force my hand into it. I have a strong arm for that. Nobody likes it. But if you won’t get vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India if you want or somewhere — to America. But as long as you are here and you are a human being that can carry the virus, get yourself vaccinated,” Duterte, known for his flamboyant and controversial remarks also added.





Further detailing how unvaccinated persons pose a threat to other people's safety by being virus carriers in the country, the leader issued another warning, stating that those who refuse to get vaccinated will be injected with ivermectin, an anti-parasite used on animals.





The Philippines is one of the worst-hit countries in South East Asia with more than one million cases and over 20,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.





According to studies cited in local media, more than half of Filipinos are unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears the shots are not safe.





The Philippines is one of the heavily populated countries in South Asia with a population of 110 million people. And according to a report by ANI news agency, the current confirmed Covid cases in the country has reached a whopping number of 13,72,232, while the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) recently reported 4,353 new COVID-19 cases.







