



Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has reported financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021





Financial Results (Q4 FY20-21) - QoQ Comparison





The company has reported total income of Rs.10,870.24 crores during the period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs.5516.97 crores during the period ended December 31, 2020.





The company has posted net profit / (loss) of Rs.1,622.10 crores for the period ended March 31, 2021 as against net profit / (loss) of Rs.853.47 crores for the period ended December 31, 2020.





The company has reported EPS of Rs.48.50 for the period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs.25.52 for the period ended December 31, 2020.









Financial Results (Q4 FY20-21) - YoY Comparison





The company has reported total income of Rs.10,870.24 crores during the period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs.10,414.35 crores during the period ended March 31, 2020.





The company has posted net profit / (loss) of Rs.1,622.10 crores for the period ended March 31, 2021 as against net profit / (loss) of Rs.1,235.70 crores for the period ended March 31, 2020.





The company has reported EPS of Rs.48.50 for the period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs.36.95 for the period ended March 31, 2020.









Financial Results (Year Ended FY 20-21) - YoY Comparison





The company has reported total income of Rs.23,112.77 crores during the 12 months period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs.21,741.73 crores during the 12 months period ended March 31, 2020.





The company has posted net profit / (loss) of Rs.3,239.46 crores for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2021 as against net profit / (loss) of Rs.2,882.82 crores for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2020.





The company has reported EPS of Rs.96.87 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs.86.21 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2020.









Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd was last trading in BSE at Rs.1,037.4 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 1,019.3. The total number of shares traded during the day was 14427 in over 1920 trades.





The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 1,039 and intraday low of 1,018.9. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 148,60,795.





Source: Equity Bulls



