



After playing a critical role in the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is now playing a key role once again in bringing political parties to the talking table with the central government.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with political parties of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 in New Delhi.





The meeting is being seen as the most significant step of the Centre to end the political impasse in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.





Ajit Doval has been engaging with local leaders in Kashmir valley for months to bring them to hold talks with the Centre. According to government sources, Doval has been engaging with leaders at the lowest level to gauge the mood of the people in the Valley.





Earlier, Ajit Doval had participated in the crucial process to revoke Article 370 that earlier guaranteed special rights to the people of J&K. Recently, he was also involved in the process to ensure ceasefire agreements between the armies of India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).







