India-Russia Missile Deal: Amid US Opposition, Moscow Says Delhi Committed
Speaking on the India-Russia S-400 missile defence system deal, the latter’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Delhi had reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement. In 2019, the two sides inked a deal reportedly worth $5.4 billion for five units. The deal drew the ire of the United States of America, with its then Trump administration threatening sanctions on India, like it had done with China and Turkey. Watch Here
