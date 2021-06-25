



India on Thursday said that it brought several development projects to Afghanistan and the world knows what Pakistan brought. Talking to reporters at the regular media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India supports all peace initiatives and has a long term commitment towards the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan.





"India brought dams, electricity, community projects to Afghanistan, the world knows what Pakistan brought to Afghanistan," he said. Bagchi said that India is in touch with all stakeholders in Afghanistan.





"I think our perspective on Afghanistan has been enunciated on various occasions. India supports all peace initiatives and has a long term commitment towards development and reconstruction of Afghanistan," he said. "In this context, we remain in touch with various stakeholders, including regional countries. I would also draw your attention to the recent statement by the External Affairs Minister at the UN Security Council debate, which lays out our concern at the upsurge in violence and our vision for the future," he added.





India's development programmes in Afghanistan are focused on five pillars - large infrastructure projects, human resource development and capacity building, humanitarian assistance, high-impact community development projects and enhancing trade and investment through air and land connectivity. Since 2001, India has committed USD 3 billion towards rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan. At the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, India had announced about 150 projects worth USD 80 million.





It has signed an agreement for building the Shahtoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul city. It builds on the 202 km Pul-e-Khumri transmission line of 2009, through which India provides power to the city. India has constructed the new building at a cost of about USD 90 million, as a sign of friendship.





The Afghan Parliament and the Salma dam are two of India's showpiece projects in Afghanistan.







