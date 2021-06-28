



India on Monday (28-Jun-2021) successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime, off the Odisha coast.





The missile was test-fired at 10.55 am on Monday. In a statement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said that the “cannisterised" Agni-Prime, which is made up of composite material, is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has a range between 1,000 and 2,000 km.





Agni-Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material and it was a textbook launch, said Government Sources.





The surface to a surface missile can carry a payload of around 1,000 kg or a nuclear warhead. The double stage missile is lighter and much sleeker than its predecessor Agni-1.





More About Agni-Prime





Agni-P, is the first of the new class of Agni missile to be launched by DRDO. The ballistic missile weighs 50% less than Agni-3 and has new guidance and a new generation of propulsion. Since the missile is cannisterised, it can be launched from rail and road and stored for a longer period and transported all across the country as per operational requirements.







