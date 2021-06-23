



Indian Air Force and the United States Navy will participate in operational engagements exercise from June 23 in the Indian Ocean Region, aimed at enhancing the maritime airpower domain.





The joint operational exercise would be carried as a part of strategic outreach with the defence forces of friendly foreign countries.





The exercise will be carried out with Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) as it is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region.





The IAF will deploy aircraft like Jaguar and Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, AWACS, AEW&C and air-to-air refueler aircraft while the US Navy is expected to field fighter jets like F-18 and E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.





The exercise will be carried out south of Thiruvananthapuram, on the western seaboard, over two days.





The exercise in the area of responsibility of Southern Air Command will see the IAF forces operate from bases under four operational commands, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.





"IAF has extensive experience in maritime operations in the IOR. Over the years, this has been consolidated by the conduct of exercises from the country’s island territories, including participation in international exercises," he said.





This engagement with the US Carrier Strike Group offers one more opportunity to undertake joint operations in the maritime domain with a friendly foreign power, he added.





The exercise will focus on multiple areas including enhancing aspects of interoperability, nuances of international integrated maritime Search and Rescue operations and exchange of best practices in the maritime airpower domain.





Navy PassEx With US Carrier Strike Group





The Indian Navy will participate in the operational exercise Passage with the US Navy's Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region.





The Indian Navy will deploy INS Kochi and INS Teg along with P8I aircraft and MiG-29K fighter jet.





During their two day multi-domain exercises, the forces will endeavour to hone their war-fighting skills and enhance their interoperability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.



