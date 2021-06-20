

There were indications of infrastructure development and missile defence systems in place on the other side of the LAC, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said

Hyderabad: Post the Galwan Valley standoff, the Indian Air Force has enhanced its capabilities in a major way as against last year, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday.





There were indications of infrastructure development and missile defence systems in place on the other side of the LAC, he said, adding that keeping this in view, the IAF had initiated necessary steps and enhanced its capability far more compared to last year. There was no question of losing that advantage and works were on to keep the edge intact.





Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Bhadauria said depending on the situation the deployment would vary at the LAC and it can be done quickly, if necessary. On the current situation at eastern Ladakh, the Air Chief Marshal said there was a proposal for another round of talks.





The first attempt was to continue the talks and do the disengagement at the balanced friction points and follow it up with de-escalation. However, in parallel, ground realities were being monitored closely and necessary action was being taken up accordingly, he said.





Speaking about the controversy over the MiG-21 Bison aircraft, Bhadauria said a lot of steps were taken to prevent accidents besides ensuring flight safety. Stating that stopping the MiG-21 was not an immediate answer, he said every fleet would come to this stage. In another two to three years, there is a plan to phase out current squadrons of MiG-21, he said.





“Four squadrons of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS have already been ordered and they will be inducted into the IAF three and half years from now. The TEJAS squadrons will be replacing the MiG-21 squadrons. There are plans in place,” he said.





Giving a timeline for induction of Rafale fighter aircraft, the Chief of Air Staff said the second squadron of Rafale was formed and the entire fleet was right on the target of induction into the IAF by 2022.





After Rafale and TEJAS contracts, Bhadauria said it was decided in principle for the 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft which would be developed indigenously by the DRDO besides projects including Airbus 320 based Airborne early warning aircraft, radars, sensors and standoff weapons were being taken up indigenously.





Deliberations on the Integrated Theatre Command were being done at the highest level, he added.







