



According to reports, he may inaugurate it both physically or even virtually





Sources told Deccan Herald that the date of inauguration of the tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 2,100 crore, by the Prime Minister is likely to be finalised next week.





“However, keeping to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in consideration, a decision is yet to be taken whether Modi will inaugurate the tunnel physically or virtually,” they said.





If the physical visit of Modi comes to pass, it will be his first tour of Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into two union territories. However, in case the Prime Minister is not available , Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari may inaugurate the tunnel, sources told the newspaper.







