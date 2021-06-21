



In an alarming development, a French think tank called the Centre for Analysis of Terrorism has warned that Kashmir-focused Pakistani terror outfits are active in Afghanistan and are determined to target India and its interests.





The report by the French think tank also underscored that following the withdrawal of the United States (US)' troops from the Afghan soil, the country is likely to witness a resurgence of the Taliban and probably a more operational coordination between Pakistan-supported groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the Taliban.





The report titled "Pakistani Jihadis and Global Jihad" has emphasised that Pakistan-based terror outfits like JeM and LeT have long maintained links with international terror outfits which include the likes of Taliban, Al Qaeda and ISIS. It has asserted that the synergies between regional groups in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and the transnational groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS are a matter of concern.





The think tank has also pressed that the increasing influence of radical Islamist ideology in Pakistan will provide the above groups with a ready ground for recruiting radicalised youth, willing to carry out coordinated terror attacks or lone wolf attacks in any part of the world.







