IAF's Jaguar deep-penetration strike fighter patrolling the Pangong Lake region in Ladakh





NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said China's amassing of a large number of troops in the borders areas in April 2020 and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo led to the stand-off in eastern Ladakh between the two countries and disturbed peace and tranquillity in the region.





At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "It has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the western sector, and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas."





It was in response to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian who said on Wednesday that China deployed troops at the border to prevent India from encroaching its territory and that New Delhi's "aggressive" policies are to blame for the ongoing tension along LAC.





Bagchi said China's actions were in "violation of our bilateral agreements, including the 1993 and 1996 agreements that mandate that the two sides strictly respect and observe the LAC and that two sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the LAC to a minimum level".







