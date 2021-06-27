

In this article, a list of top Indian military bases located outside Indian territory has been curated



Military bases are facilities directly possessed and operated by or for the military to shelter military equipment and personnel and facilitates training and operations.





These established overseas enables a nation to project power, thereby influencing events abroad. The United States is the largest operator of military bases abroad-- 38 named bases.





1 - Tajikistan: Farkhor Air Base is located near the town of Farkhor in Tajikistan. It is 130 km southeast of the capital Dushanbe. It is operated by Indian Air Force in collaboration with the Tajik Air Force. It is India's first military base overseas. Chabahar Port in Iran facilitates Indian transport access to Farkhor Air Base via Afghanistan.





2 - Bhutan: Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) is located at Haa Dzong in Western Bhutan. It is a training mission of the Indian Army in Bhutan. It is responsible for the training of the personnel of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) and the Royal Bodyguard of Bhutan (RBG).





3 - Madagascar: India’s first foreign listening post was set up in northern Madagascar in 2007 to track shipping movements in the Indian Ocean and listen in on maritime communications.





4 - Mauritius: India is currently building a military base on North Agalega Island. The island located in the Indian Ocean is leased to the Indian military for the development of strategic assets as of India–Mauritius Military cooperation.





5 - Seychelles: India and Seychelles inked a defence pact for a joint project in Assumption Island to build a naval base. For this, India gave a $100m Line of Credit and Dornier Aircraft to Seychelles. At present, India maintains a coastal surveillance radar system in Seychelles.





6 - Oman : India has a listening post at Ras al Hadd and berthing rights at Muscat naval base. Also, there is an establishment at Duqm for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. It is important to note that Duqm had previously served as a port for the INS Mumbai.





7 - Iran: Chabahar Port is located on the Gulf of Oman in south-eastern Iran and is the country's only oceanic port. India took over the port's operations in December 2018.





