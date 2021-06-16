



Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Poonamallee, Chennai against an ISIS terrorist.





A case has been registered against Syed Ali, 31, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala on Tuesday under sections 120B, 471 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 18, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, and Sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908.





As per an official statement from the NIA, the case was initially registered on December 28, 2019, at 'Q' Branch CID, Chennai City Police Station relating to the arrest of few persons who had conspired at Salem and Chennai and fraudulently activated Airtel and Vodafone SIM cards by using multiple identity documents of various persons without their knowledge and consent.





Upon investigation, it was found that the accused had used the SIM cards for terrorist activities. NIA had re-registered the case on January 21 this year and had taken over the investigation.





During the investigation, it was revealed that these SIM cards were supplied to ISIS terrorists Liyakath Ali and Khaja Moideen.





"The accused Khaja Moideen along with his co-conspirators had used these SIM cards to organize conspiracy meetings, recruit persons, collect prohibited arms and ammunitions, procure jungle camping equipment, raise funds and harbour associates. They were also making and testing IEDs, using dark web for secret communications with foreign based handler, as part of preparations to wage jihad, after establishing a Wilayah (province) of ISIS/ Daesh in the forests in South India," the NIA said.





NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against 12 accused persons under various sections of IPC and UA(P)Act.





The agency further informed that the accused is highly tech-savvy.





"He had assisted Khaja Moideen in using dark web, encrypted communication to communicate with a foreign based handler and had also participated in conspiracy meetings and arranged safe hide-outs. In order to further this conspiracy, he had also procured explosive materials and gadgets to experiment with IEDs," the NIA added.





Further investigation in the case is underway.







