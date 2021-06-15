



Military exercise 'Taskheer-e-Jabal' aims at training terrorists for infiltration into the Indian side. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control





Taking undue advantage of the ongoing ceasefire on the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistani Army has set up training camps for terrorists in different areas of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





To camouflage these terror training camps, the Pakistan Army has given the name 'Taskheer-e-Jabal'-means 'Capturing the mountain' to this whole exercise. Sources said that these training camps have been set up in the areas just adjoining to the LoC earlier used as 'launching pads' to infiltrate terrorists.





Along with soldiers of the Pakistan army, some youths are also getting arms and weapon training besides learning guerrilla warfare skills.





On June 2, Pak Army chief had visited these training camps.





As per reports of Pakistani media, Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the field training area near the Kotli area in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Pakistan army chief was briefed about conduct modalities of exercise "Taskheer-e-Jabal".





Pakistan is claiming that the exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle.





Pakistan Fortifying Bunkers, Observation Posts On IB, LoC



Reports said that taking advantage of the ongoing ceasefire, Pakistan has been indulged in fortifying its bunkers and other posts on the border.





Pakistan Repeatedly Trying To Infiltrate Terrorists



Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, Pakistan Rangers are repeatedly indulged in mischievous acts to scare residents in border villages, said authorities. On May 19, BSF foiled an infiltration bid, attempted through in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector with the arrest of an intruder from Pakistan. The intruder, who was injured in the firing, later succumbed at a hospital in Jammu. His body was handed over to Pakistan authorities.





This was the second infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in the past fortnight. Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5 when he refused to stop when warned by the security personnel.





On April 13, the BSF had caught a Pakistani intruder along the IB in the RS Pura sector of the Jammu district. He, too, did not heed warning calls and received minor injuries when fired at by a BSF Jawan.







