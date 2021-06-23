



Pakistan: The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has challenged India to hold an Opinion Poll of aspirations of Kashmiris around the world about its illegal and unilateral steps taken in Indian Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.





In a statement on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that if Kashmiris around the world reject these unilateral measures in this referendum, India will have to reconsider its decisions. The minister said that all Kashmiris including those who had been sharing power with the Indian government in the past are united against these illegal steps.





Qureshi said that India’s announcement to convene a conference on Thursday indicates that “all is not well”. Referring to the current situation of Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that Afghan internal stakeholders are not on one page for peace efforts which is alarming. He said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.





The foreign minister said that Pakistan is part of the Afghan solution and ready to play a role in this regard.





Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is playing all possible roles to move forward the peace process to a successful stage.







