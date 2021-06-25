



New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday was left red-faced after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval proposed an action plan against terror organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeT) at the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.





Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that Doval emphasised the adoption of international standards to counter terror financing including an MOU between SCO and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





The LeT and JeM have carried multiple attacks, including the 26/11 and Pulwama attack, on India over the last two decades and is actively engaged in promoting infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.





The sources further said that Doval also spoke about the need to preserve gains made in the last two decades in Afghanistan and "to give top priority to the welfare of its people". Here it must be mentioned that Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in Taliban violence.





"At SCO NSAs meet, NSA Doval spoke of greater connectivity including via initiatives like Chahbahar, INSTC, Regional Air Corridors, Ashgabat Agreement that always leads to economic gains and building trust. However connectivity must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity," the sources told ANI.





Doval Meets His Russian Counterpart





Meanwhile, NSA Doval on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and discussed developments of bilateral, regional and global significance. He also exchanged his opinions on the situation in Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific region.





Doval and Patrushev discussed in detail "further plans of the Russia-India interaction in the security sphere, cooperation among the security and law-enforcement agencies," reported Russian news agency TASS.





The Beijing-based SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.





India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China and the four Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.





India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.



