Pakistan Punjab Governor Chaudry Muhammad Sarwar who was on a visit to the US humiliated Pakistan and made huge money to the tune of 40 thousand dollars for his NGO, Sarwar Foundation.





Chaudry roamed around the country asking Pakistani American businessmen to write bank cheques in the name of the governor's wife, as per The Frontier Post.





Ten thousand dollars were presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President in the USA, Johnny Bashir to the Punjab Governor. In exchange, Johnny Bashir asked the governor to help him with the e-payment platform which he is expecting to launch soon in Pakistan.





Besides attending his niece's wedding in Texas, the Governor also visited the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC to make his visit official.





Those who gave the payments were given the opportunity and honour to meet the Governor and were told that they will be taken care of when they come to Pakistan. One such gentleman was Tahir from Texas, who had presented ten thousand dollars cash, reported The Frontier Post.





While Pakistan is reeling under economic crisis, Governor Punjab, Chaudry Sarwar stayed at Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington DC. Four to five rooms were booked for the governor and his buddies.





The hotel bill which was approximately ten thousand dollars was paid by a Republican political figure who is of Pakistani origin, reported The Frontier Post.





A Pakistani diplomat in Washington DC while talking to The Frontier Post stated that he was embarrassed by the speeches of the Governor which he gave at events organised by Pakistan American politician Sajid Tarar and the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC.





Meanwhile, the Punjab Governor took forty thousand dollars just from Washington DC and this does not include the amounts he received during his visit to Texas, Kansas, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento, reported The Frontier Post.





Further, a member of the Sikh community gave a file to the Sarwar which contained a request that the Punjab government allocate a property next to the Kartarpur Corridor for the construction of the school.





A Pakistani American businessman while speaking to this correspondent said that "this is how you shoot two or three birds with one arrow. “Another businessman said that "taking American businessmen to invest in Pakistan should have been the real goal of the governor but instead he was on another mission."







