



Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., (GRSE), a Mini Ratna Category 1 Defence PSU and a leading warship building company today commissioned a 250 Ton Goliath Crane at its integrated Main Unit facility in Kolkata.





Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE commissioned the new Crane in the august presence of Cmde Sanjeev Nayyar, IN (Retd.), Director (Shipbuilding), Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), Director (Personnel) and Shri. R.K. Dash, Director (Finance) and senior officials of GRSE.





This modern Goliath crane with a capacity of 250 tonnes, height of 59.6 metres, width of 35.5 metres and span 116 metres, has been manufactured in M/s Sangsangin Marine, South Korea and transported by sea to GRSE in fully assembled condition. This crane is equipped with an automated smart control system that requires just one operator managing the giant.





Highlighting the significance of this state-of-the-art Goliath Crane, Rear Admiral VK Saxena, CMD, GRSE said, “The newly commissioned Goliath Crane is a major contributor towards undertaking integrated.





shipbuilding using advanced modular construction technology at GRSE to facilitate construction of larger ships in reduced timeframe. The availability of the Goliath crane shall boost the production capacity of GRSE for undertaking concurrent construction with respect to its ongoing and future projects. It is understood that an evolution of transportation of a fully assembled goliath crane by sea and the complex process of unloading from ship to shore directly on crane tracks has been undertaken for the first time in India.”





The gigantic Crane started its journey from Korea on 06 Dec 2020. After overcoming rough weather and sea conditions of South China Sea and manoeuvring narrow sharp bends of Hooghly River, the vessel finally reached GRSE on 21 Feb 2021. Unloading and Completion of parking of the Goliath crane was a mammoth & continuous day night task involving several stakeholders. Overcoming technical challenges, finally on 26 Feb 2021, the crane was parked in its position. Further activities including setting to work and trials were completed over the last four months amidst the lethal 2nd wave of the Covid pandemic and lockdown and the crane has been commissioned today.





Apart from the latest inclusions in its journey of improvisations and technological excellence in shipbuilding & engineering, the shipyard has made significant contribution towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ Abhiyaan through advancement in state-of-the-art warship design and construction by achieving over 90% indigenous content onboard ASW Corvettes and Landing Craft Utility ships. Having modernized its infrastructure facilities, today GRSE is in a position to construct 20 warships concurrently using Advanced Modular Integrated Shipbuilding Technology in line with the best in the world.







