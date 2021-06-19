



PM Modi is ahead of other world leaders of 13 countries, including the US and the UK, the Morning Consult shows. PM Modi's approval ratings stood at 82 per cent and disapproval ratings were at 11 per cent in August 2019, when the Centre scrapped Article 370





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings stand at 66 per cent and continue to be ahead of other global heads, according to a survey conducted by an American data intelligence firm. The Morning Consult shows PM Modi is ahead of other world leaders of 13 countries including the US, the UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France and Germany.





"Morning Consult, which tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries, shows a 20-point slide over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Mr Modi. Yet at 66% in early June, he still outperforms all the rest," the firm tweeted.





The Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, which was updated on Thursday and has a sample size of 2,126 adults in India, showed 66 per cent approval for PM Modi and shows that 28 per cent of those surveyed disapproved of him.





Morning Consult, which collects data through its Political Intelligence unit, a “proprietary platform that provides real-time polling data on political elections”, shows that in August 2019, when the Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, his approval ratings stood at 82 per cent, while disapproval ratings were at just 11 per cent.





The second position, according to Morning Consult, was bagged by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (65%), followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54%), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (53%), US President Joe Biden (53%), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (48%), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37%), Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez (36%), Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron (35%) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (29%).





The Morning Consult said that the daily global survey data is based on a "seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent." "All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population)," it said on its website.





The Morning Consult said the surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and education breakdowns in certain countries based on official government sources. "In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries," it added.







