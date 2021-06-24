



New Delhi: While leaders from Jammu and Kashmir may press for statehood and restoration of Article 370, the Centre during the all party meet today would focus on furthering the political process in the state.





The agenda does not include statehood and Article 370. Instead the progress made in the various fields in the Union Territory post the abrogation of Article 370 would be placed at the meeting.





Most of the 14 leaders including former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers have arrived in New Delhi and would take part later today in the meeting. The meeting will take place at 3 pm.





The meeting to be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would focus on taking forward political participation. The first in this process was conducting the District Development Council elections in which the political parties were engaged with. The source cited above also said that conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir would also be top on the agenda.





Prior to the meeting, the Delimitation Commission met with all 20 Deputy Commissioner virtually and discussed details such as administrative issues relating to their respective districts. The data furnished by the DCs, which also includes physical and demographic issues relating to their respective districts will be used by the Delimitation Panel to redraw assembly segments.





At the meeting apart from the progress made in the UT, the Centre would also appraise the parties about the steps taken where security, social security and the management of COVID-19.







