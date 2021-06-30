



Randeep Singh Surjewala hoped that the BJP government is aware of the strategy of ISI and Pakistan based terror outfits





The Congress party today said that the Modi government should pay heed to the advice of defence experts with experience of modern warfare rather than indulge in headline management. The Congress party’s attack came two days after the drone attack on Indian Air Force Station in Jammu. Hitting out at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The entire nation stands as one with our security forces & Govt to repulse such attacks. But Modi Govt should realise that it needs to act on strategic advise of defence experts with experience of modern warfare rather then rely upon mere headlines management. (sic)”





But Modi Govt should realise that it needs to act on strategic advise of defense experts with experience of modern warfare rather then rely upon mere headlines management. https://t.co/JE4FPabGT7 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 29, 2021





Surjewala said that drones are a real threat to security establishments. “Armed Drones attack are a real threat to security forces & Govt establishments. A credible & comprehensive policy and measures are the need of hour to tackle attacks by the Pak based terror outfits, backed by the infamous ISI, instead of mere circulars & amendments of rules,” said Surjewala.





He hoped that the BJP government is aware of the strategy of ISI and Pakistan based terror outfits. “Hope BJP Govt is aware of the ISI & Pak based terror outfits using – Chinese Hexacopter’s and drones to drop arms across the border, gifted by China to Pak for use in CPEC; Sale of 50 Wing Loong II armed drones by China to Pakistan for high altitude areas,” said the Congress leader.





He also said the members of parliament have been raising the issues in the past. “Hope BJP Govt is aware that MP’s have repeatedly raised the issue of drones attack through Parliamentary Question No. 2645 (9th July, 2019), No. 2332 (5th March, 2020), No. 1425 (20th Sept, 2020),” said Surjewala.





On Sunday, two drones dropped payloads at Air Force Station in Jammu injuring an officer. Subsequently, the army personnel spotted two drones hovering over the Kaluchak military station on June 27-28 and fired at the UAVs after which they flew away. The NIA is now investigating the case.







