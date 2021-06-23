



Russia’s Sevmash shipbuilding enterprise has completed modernization of Indian shipyards so they could perform repair and maintenance of the country’s sole aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya.





"All the necessary work has been completed to equip the shipyards of the foreign customer with repair shops for weapons systems to ensure the repair and maintenance of weapons systems for the ship of Project 11430,” the company said in its 2020 annual report.





Sevmash added that it provided technical assistance in the operation of equipment and systems of the Project 11430 ship, and delivered spare parts, tools and accessories to India.





In May 2021, a minor fire broke out onboard INS Vikramaditya.





The warship is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased by India from Russia in 2013. Originally built as Baku and commissioned in 1987, the carrier served with the Soviet Union and Russian Navies before being decommissioned in 1996, for being too expensive to operate.





INS Vikramaditya has an overall length of 284 metres and a maximum beam of 60 metres, stretching as much as three football fields put together.





Standing about 20 storeys tall from the keel to the highest point, the ship has a total of 22 decks and carries around 1,600 personnel.







