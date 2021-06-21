



In a major milestone, Skyroot successfully completed the Proof Pressure Test (PPT) of Vikram-1's 3rd stage 'Kalam-100'.





This ultra-light & high-strength carbon composite case was tested to 66 atmospheres of pressure.

A great moment for Team Skyroot!





