



London: Claiming a systematic genocide in Baluchistan by Pakistani security forces, the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) urged the Group of Seven (G7) leaders to investigate the heinous crimes by Pakistan in the region.





In a memorandum addressed to the G7 leaders, the Council urged them to send a UN fact-finding mission to investigate the extra-judicial killings and mass disappearances of the Baloch political and social activists. They also urged that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes against humanity in Baluchistan should be brought to justice by initiating cases against them in the international court of justice in The Hague.





"The Baloch are facing a systematic genocide. They are pinning their hopes on getting support from the international community. In the face of heinous crimes being committed by the Pakistani security forces in Baluchistan, the silence of the international community is incomprehensible," said Samad Baloch, General Secretary of BHRC.





The crimes against humanity being committed in Pakistan have several aspects, including the enforced disappearance of political and social activists, extra-judicial killings, the formation of death squads by the army, the formation of proxy militant religious organisations, open patronisation of the narcotics business, and the ruthless exploitation of natural resources by Chinese corporations, he highlighted.





According to Samad Baloch, many prominent Baloch social, intellectual and political figures have been targeted and eliminated by death squads and intelligence operations and the whereabouts of thousands of Baloch are still unknown.





"Pakistani officials have accepted more than 6000 missing persons, and we genuinely believe that their lives are in grave danger. Abductions of students, doctors, teachers, journalists, and human rights activists are taking place daily in Baluchistan. The irony is that the Pakistani army is fighting a war in Baluchistan without witnesses. The whole province has been declared a no-go area for even the national journalists for the last 15 years," he said in the memorandum.







