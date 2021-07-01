



Rosoboronexport, the state-owned company in charge of promoting and selling Russian military equipment abroad, signed 13 export contracts, worth approximately € 1 billion, during the first 2 days of MAKS 2021.





As reported by the ROSTEC publication (of which Rosoboronexport is a part), the company’s order book includes Sukhoi Su-30SME fighter jets, Mil Mi-35M and Mi-17V5 combat helicopters, short-range anti-aircraft missiles Verba, as well as electronic media and various armoured vehicles.





In addition to the new Russian fighter, the Checkmate, which will logically be the star of this edition of MAKS, Rosoboronexport made presentations of the main advanced models of aircraft, helicopters, air defence and electronic warfare equipment for more than 30 delegations from 20 countries.





During the negotiations at MAKS-2021, the company’s foreign partners showed interest in purchasing MiG-35D and Su-30SME fighters, Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78MK-90A tanker aircraft, Mi -28NE, Ka-52, Mi-171Sh and Ka-226T multipurpose military transport helicopters, as well as air defence systems, including the Pantsir-S1 air defence missile system.





As part of the negotiations on the sidelines of the Air Show, Rosoboronexport discussed with clients from the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa and CIS region on the questions of the industrial association in the joint and authorized production of Russian combat aircraft and helicopters, as well as the modernization of previously supplied aircraft.





“Naturally, Rosoboronexport partners were interested in the new Checkmate light tactical aircraft, first unveiled by ROSTEC State Corporation at MAKS-2021. Several customers were shown live and even given the opportunity to sit in the cabin. They greatly appreciated its features,” said Alexander Mikheev, Managing Director of Rosoboronexport.







